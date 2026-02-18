Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Figures Are Finally Happening (And The Dragonzord Figure Is Insane)

Fans have enjoyed some truly dream crossovers over the past decade, and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have been at the center of a few of them. One of the prime examples is the epic crossover Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which is currently in the midst of its sequel series. Now the series is finally getting its own action figure line from Playmates Toys, but thanks to Toy Fair, we’ve already seen wave 2, as well as a Dragonzord that has to be seen to be believed.

Playmates Toys revealed the Kaiju Power Rangers line as Toy Fair initially got underway, and wave 1 includes the Green Godzilla Ranger, Blue Anguirus Ranger, and the Red Rodan Ranger. Each Ranger includes multiple points of articulation, their signature weapon, and a gold Morpher medallion figure stand, and they will retail or $15.99. That would be a big enough reveal, but for those who attended Toy Fair, they got to see what’s coming in Wave 2, including the epic Dragonzord Godzilla.

Kaiju Power Rangers Reveals Wave 2 Lineup and Huge Godzilla Dragonzord

The series 1 figures look fantastic, with detailed helmets and eye-catching colors in the suits. The good news is that at their initial showing at Toy Fair, wave 2 looks just great, including the show-stealing Pink Mothra Ranger (via Pixel Dan). The full wave 2 lineup is Pink Mothra Ranger, Black King Caesar Ranger, and Yellow Baragon Ranger.

Now, those are all impressive figures, but they all pale in comparison to the larger-than-life Godzilla Dragonzord. This figure is epic and massive, as the Godzilla Dragonzord is 11 to 12 inches tall, looming over the individual 6.5-inch figures. The Godzilla Dragonzord also forms exactly as it did in the crossover series, and that also mirrors how the Dragonzord combines with the Megazord in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series.

The series doesn’t seem to be done either, and there are all sorts of unique combinations that can be brought to life in toy form from the comics. There’s no word yet on a possible wave 3, and wave 2 doesn’t have a release date either. Wave 1, however, very much does, and will be hitting Target stores first from March 1st to April. Then, in April, the line will be available everywhere.

If you are a fan of the Godzilla crossovers, you will also probably love the ongoing Godzilla x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line from Playmates Toys, which also debuted its wave 2 lineup at Toy Fair (via Preternia). The line gets even wilder than the last wave, and includes what is going to be an immediate favorite with Donatello as Jet Jaguar.

The full lineup includes Donatello, Shredder as Mechagodzilla, and Splinter as King Caesar, so if you’re looking for great Godzilla figures, you can’t go wrong with either series.

