Power Rangers: Shattered Grid’s Lord Drakkon Throne Custom Is A Must Own

Lord Drakkon has taken the world by storm, and he also happens to be one of the coolest Funko POPs around.

Lord Drakkon is the main villain in the current Shattered Grid storyline seen in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers, but he doesn’t yet have an official Funko POP. Thankfully Prolific 3D sought to remedy that with his 3D design, which the Super Sculpting Bros made into reality.

The custom design features Lord Drakkon in full costume sitting on his throne, a memorable pose seen in his early appearances in the comics. As you can see, it looks absolutely amazing, and any Power Rangers Funko fan would love to get their hands on one.

“We put the Ssj4 Gogeta on hold so we could get Lord Drakkon made first. Super Sculpting Bros took my idea of doing his iconic throne pose instead of a standing pose which ended up giving it more life. We love how dynamic it looks and we are glad we had this one made.”

It is a custom, so it won’t be available in your local Target or Hot Topic. That said, they will be taking pre-orders for Lord Drakkon after it is printed and molded, though that is a few months out. When they figure out how much it will actually cost, they will assign a price to it. We’ll keep you updated as more info is released.

Drakkon made news recently after kicking off Shattered Grid by killing Tommy, and writer Kyle Higgins is enjoying really setting the character loose.

“He’s been in a couple issues, but as far as who he is beyond just being older, evil, alternate Tommy, we haven’t shown that much,” Higgins continued. “And he has seemingly been resonating with fans. So to get to dive into more of his makeup is something that I think is really cool and I’m excited for people to see. And that, once you understand more about him, you’ll understand, you’ll understand emotionally what killing Tommy means.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in comic stores on April 18.