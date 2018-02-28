‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Attack Of The Galactic Ninjas Clips Released

Two brand new clips have been released for this Saturday’s episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.

The first new clip shares the episode’s title, Attack of the Galactic Ninjas, which promises to be an action-packed affair. The new clip though centers around Hayley and Preston, as well as the heavy doubts of Hayley’s boyfriend Calvin. Calvin is a bit suspicious of Hayley and Preston, as they’ve been spending a great deal of time together lately after sharing the same class (via Morphin Legacy).

Things get worse for Calvin when he and Sarah catch the two alone in the park, with Hayley giving Preston a kiss on the cheek. Calvin and Sarah are still trying to process what they saw when one of Madame Odius’ monsters appears suddenly and hits both Hayley and Preston with a force of some kind, with the clip ending as they grimace in pain.

The second clip is titled Romeo’s Understudy, revealing that the two are preparing for a play, explaining why they are spending so much time together. Of course, Victor can’t have anyone stealing his shine, so he interrupts the rehearsal to show off his acting chops, but the director scolds him for not auditioning for Romeo. Monty pleads for Victor’s case, and the director gives Victor the understudy role.

The official description forAttack of the Galactic Ninjas is located below, and you can catch the second clip here.

“Calvin is suspicious about why Preston and Hayley are spending so much time together, but uncovers more than expected when he tries to find out the truth!”

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 5 Game Plan here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB.