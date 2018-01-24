Get Up To Speed With Our ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Primer

The new season of Power Rangers is right around the corner, so it’s a perfect time to get you all up to speed before you dive into Super Ninja Steel.

The show will pick up right where Power Rangers Ninja Steel left off, and there are a few things you’ll need a refresher on before the premiere hits later this month. The good news is there are a few different ways to catch up on the show, but if you can’t for some reason we’ve got you covered!

From what happened to the Rangers themselves as well as the Ninja Power Stars and the villains, this primer has everything you need to get started, and you can find the official description for the upcoming season below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel hits Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturday, January 27th, with subsequent new episodes airing every Saturday. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

What Happened To Galvanax?

In the season finale, Galvanax manages to successfully steal the Ninja Power Stars all except for one, that being Brody’s (the Red Ranger).

Brody keeps him from having it though by shattering it with his sword, thus creating three shards that create three separate Red Rangers. They take the fight to Galvanax, and after some back and forth the villain decides to turn his Zord Power Stars into liquid and drink it, giving him even more power.

He is betrayed though by Madame Odius, but her plans are thwarted thanks to a huge asteroid of Ninja Steel crashing into the ship. Galvanax tries to take down the Rangers once and for all, but they manage to defeat him with a powerful team attack.

Galvanax has finally been defeated.

Madam Odius

It turns out that Galvanax was being lied to all along by Madame Odius, but her story isn’t over yet.

It is revealed earlier in the season that Madame Odius was the one who kidnapped Levi and transferred his memories into an android. She is also the one who laid the blame for that incident at Ripcon’s feet, causing him to fall out of favor with Galvanax.

Her machinations wouldn’t stop there though, as in the final confrontation with the Rangers she operated the ship’s massive magnet to not only pick them up but Galvanax as well. It is here that her betrayal is fully revealed, but her plan hits a snag when the Ninja Steel asteroid slams into the ship, causing it to explode.

After Galvanax’s destruction, it is thought everyone is dead, but Madame Odius is revealed to still be alive, and she will be the primary villain in Super Ninja Steel.

The Ninja Power Stars

The Ninja Power Stars are powerful tools that should only be wielded by those true of heart, and the Rangers did so throughout the first season.

Unfortunately, the thing that powered those stars, the Ninja Nexus Prism, was destroyed in the season finale. Without the Ninja Nexus Prism, there can be no Ninja Power Stars, so the Rangers lose their powers. With Madame Odius still a threat though, they’ll need those powers back, and it seems the first clip from the new show provides a clue as to how that can happen.

The first clip shows Madame Odius’ newest discover, Super Ninja Steel, and she manages to get ahold of the now-defunct Ninja Nexus Prism. She imbues it with dark energy, and can now create new Power Stars. Thing is, the Ninja Nexus Prism has a mind of its own, so this could be the key to the Rangers getting their powers back.

Brody (Red Ranger)

Brody has had quite the journey over the first year of Ninja Steel. It was revealed he spent 10 years as Galvanax’s captive, only to escape with the Ninja Nexus Prism. After meeting the other Rangers, Brody takes his place as the Red Ranger, and in addition to the Ninja Steel he also seeks out his long-lost brother Aiden.

Brody is reunited with Aiden, but it is ultimately revealed to be an impostor. After the impostor is destroyed Levi’s memories are restored, revealing that he is actually Brody’s long lost brother.

Brody’s family reunions aren’t through just yet though, as he is reunited with his father in the season finale, as the broken Red Ninja Star divides and forms three Red Rangers, including Brody, Dane, and Mick.

Sarah (Pink Ranger)

Sarah Thompson didn’t expect to become a Power Rangers when she started going to Summer Cove High, but that’s exactly what happened.

Sarah is one of the first people to become a Ninja Steel Ranger, alongside Brody (Red) and Preston (Blue). After they gain the Ninja Stars it isn’t too long before they morph for the first time, with Sarah becoming the Pink Ninja Steel Ranger.

Sarah is also a brilliant inventor and creates several machines and technology to aid the Rangers throughout the season. She creates a hologram device, a cloning device, and even a machine that turns anything into a delicious cookie. That last creation doesn’t exactly come in handy during combat, but it definitely helped out a young boy and his sister, who Sarah gave the machine to so he could make money and feed them.

She even travels back in time to save the Power Stars…with Santa no less.

Those inventor talents run in the family, and while they have their ups and downs, Sarah and her mother manage to come to an agreement on working together in the future.

Preston (Blue Ranger)

Preston Tien just wanted to be a capable magician, but thanks to the Ninja Power Stars he became much more.

Along with Brody and Sarah, Preston was one of the first Rangers to receive a Ninja Power Star. Preston becomes the Blue Ranger, and his magical talents get a big upgrade after he becomes a Ranger. Those abilities have manifest in several ways, though it wasn’t always the easiest process.

That’s because he got a bit ahead of himself and accidentally turned Hayley invisible, though he rededicated himself to his studies to turn her back to normal. Despite that setback, he managed to accomplish a lot during the season, including defending the Ribbon Tree from his own father, reminding him of what the landmark meant to their family.

Regardless of what’s going on around you, you always want Preston in your corner.

Calvin (Yellow Ranger)

Calvin’s life changed the day he met Mick, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Calvin Maxwell met his destiny after he and girlfriend Hayley ran into a recently crashed Mick on the road. They initially thought he was a threat, but after meeting the Kudabots they realized they were on the same side. After their confrontation, Calvin would take his Ninja Power Star alongside Hayley to become the Yellow Ninja Steel Ranger.

The Rangers learned a great deal about Calvin throughout the course of the show. They learned Hayley drives them around in Calvin’s jeep due to an accident in his youth, though he is able to overcome it to save his friends. He also learns the importance of priorities, as he ditches his friends to help someone fix a car, only to learn that they aren’t on the up and up.

Still, Calvin was there when it counted, and expect that to continue in Super Ninja Steel.

Hayley (White Ranger)

Hayley was destined to become the White Ninja Steel Ranger, and she’s proven to be an amazing Ranger.

Hayley Foster became a Ranger alongside boyfriend Calvin after the two encountered Mick in the street. Once she gained her Ninja Power Star she would prove time and time again to be a valuable ally, though she has learned quite a bit during the show.

She learned that Robots have feelings too, knowledge gained after hurting Redbot’s feeling in regards to him asking her to Prom. She would make it up to him with a makeshift dance in the Power Rangers’ hideout and swore to not take his feelings for granted in the future.

She would also challenge Calvin in a race for class president, a campaign that used her knowledge of Calvin’s weaknesses to her advantage. It was discovered that one of Galvanax’s monsters was at the heart of their dispute though, and she will make sure to not let anything turn her against her boyfriend in the future.

Levi (Gold Ranger)

Levi Weston is a big-time singer when the Rangers first meet him, but fans learn that there is much more to the story.

The Rangers encounter a mysterious Gold Ranger towards the middle of the season, who seems immensely powerful. After a number of near misses, the Rangers finally meet him face to face, discovering he is an ally and not an enemy. Things complicate even further when they discover he is none other than their new friend Levi Weston.

Thanks to an imposter Aiden sent by Madame Odius, Levi’s memories are restored, revealing that he is actually Aiden, Brody’s long lost brother. He was abducted by Madame Odius and kept on Galvanax’s ship, with Odius transferring his memories into the robot Aiden.

Now that he’s destroyed the memories are all intact, and he then continues to fight alongside the other Rangers.

What’s Dino Charge Got To Do With It?

So it seems that Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge fans have something to look forward to this season, as a fan favorite is making a big return.

Amongst all the action in the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel teaser trailer, new footage reveals a familiar voice saying “Guess who!” That voice belongs to the fan-favorite bounty hunter Sledge, who caused havoc during Power Rangers Dino Charge and Power Rangers Dino Super Charge. Fans thought he was dead, but it seems he managed to survive, and now he’s here to make the Ninja Steel Rangers’ lives even more chaotic.

Recent seasons haven’t brought back as many characters from previous shows, so it will be a welcome addition to have a carryover from the well regarded Dino Charge.