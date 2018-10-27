Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Season Finale Details Revealed

The season and series finale of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is quickly approaching, and now we have a synopsis and a release date to mark our calendars with.

The upcoming finale to Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is titled Reaching The Nexus and will hit Nickelodeon on November 10th. The story of the Rangers vs Madame Odius, Cosmo Royale, and all the rest will finally reach its conclusion, and you can check out the official synopsis for the episode below (via Power Rangers NOW).

“After merging with the Ninja Nexus Prism, Madame Odius reaches her ultimate form, and presents the Rangers with their final test.”

After today’s Magic Misfire episode there are only three episodes left of Super Ninja Steel, though that total also includes the Christmas Special The Poisy Show, so really there are only two episodes of full story left in the season. A big step towards that finale was made in today’s episode, though it seems there is still a lot to get to before the conclusion.

With the conclusion to Super Ninja Steel, the Saban era of Power Rangers will officially conclude, as Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be the first season under the Hasbro umbrella. Granted, development on the show was started at Saban, but Hasbro will be the ones really taking that baton forward in regards to the show for the next few years.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold), Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor Vincent), Jacque Drew (Madame Odius), and Byron Coll/Emma Carr (Redbot).

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The next episode is titled Doom Signal and hits on November 3rd on Nickelodeon.

