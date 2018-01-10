‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Trailer Released

The official trailer for Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is finally here, and fans are in store for quite the rollercoaster ride.

The new trailer features the return of Madame Odius, and they’ll need brand new powers, Zords, and abilities to take her down. Odius isn’t alone though and will have a bevy of new monsters and creations at her side. You can watch the new trailer for yourself in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel takes place on the 25th anniversary of the franchise, but it also hits a milestone of 886 episodes, which makes the show one of the longest-running shows in television history (via Power Rangers NOW).

“With 885 episodes aired and the upcoming premiere of ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,’ we are extremely proud to launch the iconic series’ anniversary season celebrating 25 powerful years of diversity and teamwork,” said Janet Hsu, CEO of Saban Brands. “In Saban’s Power Rangers‘ 25th season, fans should definitely get ready for milestone surprises.”

The official description for the new season can be found below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel hits Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturday, January 27th, with subsequent new episodes airing every Saturday. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB.