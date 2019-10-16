Power Rangers Fans Should Definitely Give Task Force Rad Squad on Kickstarter a Chance

The Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises have spawned plenty of fans over the years, and two fans of both franchises have created a loving homage to those and more 90s goodness with the comic series Task Force Rad Squad. The book was created by writer Caleb Goellner (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and artist Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Godzilla in Hell), and they’ve created something that any fan of either franchise will love. Now the’ve taken to Kickstarter to bring Task Force Rad Squad: The Collected Edition to life, which will feature all six issues of the series, a mini-comic, and a bonus comic, as well as things like concept art.

The collected edition will feature 200 pages of content, and inside you’ll find a colorful and action-packed adventure that captures what we love about some of our favorite franchises while giving all of it its own unique spin, and you can get the digital edition of the collection for $10 dollars.

If you want the physical edition, you’ll need to back the $30 dollars and up options, though you’ll also get more to go along with it, like stickers, pins, and more. You can check out one of the pages from the collection below, and you can find the Kickstarter right here.

You can find the official description for Task Force Rad Squad: The Collected Edition below.

“Task Force Rad Squad is the underground hit comic book series by Caleb Goellner and Buster Moody for fans of action-packed, funny, overly drawn dynamic comics! People who like things like tokusatsu, sentai, kaiju, cats, sleeping, yelling, push-ups, talking birthday cakes, and space potion- this is for you!

Task Force Rad Squad: The Collected Edition features all six Task Force Rad Squad single issues, the 8-page Task Force Rad Squad Presents Cakestor Cawmix #1 mini-comic, the 1-page “Spin Zoned” bonus comic, plus scads of Buster’s bonus concept art. All told, this thing will pack 200 pages! HOLY $#*&!

Do you like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Mighty Morphin Power Rangers? 90’s Image Comics? Do you like [Adult Swim] and irreverent humor? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then Task Force Rad Squad is the thing you’ve always wanted but never knew about!”

You can head right here to check out the Kickstarter campaign, and let us know what you think of the book in the comments!