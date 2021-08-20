Power Rangers Universe Series Revealed

The adventures of the Power Rangers are once again expanding, as BOOM! Studios! has revealed a brand new limited series titled Power Rangers Universe, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The series will explore some of the biggest mysteries, secrets, and origins in the Ranger mythology, and artist Simone Ragazzoni will be bringing those mysteries to life throughout the series. A writer for the project has not been announced just yet, but we’ll keep you posted as new details are revealed. In the meantime, you can check out some of the gorgeous covers accompanying the big debut issue starting on the next slide.

Power Rangers Universe will put the Phantom Ranger back in the spotlight, exploring one of the franchise’s most intriguing and mysterious characters in a new way, and you can find the official description for the series below.

“What is the true origin of the Phantom Ranger? And what is his connection to the Morphin Grid?

From the moment he first appeared 24 years ago, fans have wondered about the origins of the powerful and mysterious Phantom Ranger and how they tie to the greater Power Rangers Universe. Questions which have never been answered—until now—in the game-changing series event that no Power Rangers fan can afford to miss!”

Power Rangers Universe #1 will feature a main cover by Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant covers by Miguel Mercado (Magic, Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin, InHyuk Lee (Wolverine, and more.

“From the very start of our partnership with Hasbro to bring the Power Rangers to life on the comic book page, we always knew that we wanted to explore the many morphinominal teams and worlds in the POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Now, thanks to the incredible success of the ongoing series and the enthusiastic support of fans and readers, we’re realizing that years-long dream by delving into the untold stories that fans have been clamouring for!”

Power Rangers Universe #1 hits comic stores in December of this year, and will also be available digitally from ComiXology, iBooks, Google Playu, and Kindle.

Main Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Miguel Mercado

Variant Cover By Goni Montes

Variant Cover By InHyuk Lee