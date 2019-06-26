Power Rangers Introduces Classic Mighty Morphin Villain

Fans have been waiting for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to kick off Necessary Evil for a while now, and the time is finally here. Not only are fans getting a look at the post-Shattered Grid universe, but they will also find the Power Rangers being led by the White Ranger. Thing is that is only one of the many surprises in the issue, and one of the biggest introductions includes a classic character that fans have wanted to see in the comics for…well, ever since the book debuted. Big spoilers are incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, so if you haven’t’ read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

After the Rangers battle a flying monster we move to Rita Repulsa’s palace, but as we soon learn Rita is no longer there. While Goldar, Finster, and Baboo are still employed, their new boss is none other than Power Rangers icon Lord Zedd. That’s right, Lord Zedd is the new villain in charge, and he wastes no time making an impact, as he reveals he’s banished Rita after her many failures.

Zedd also takes a different angle on hunting the Rangers, so instead of sending yet another monster or more putties their way, he enlists the help of a mysterious ally, who you can learn more about here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Daniele di Nicuolo with colors by Walter Baiamonte and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can check out the official description below.

“Last year, Shattered Grid made comic book history—this year NECESSARY EVIL changes what you think you know about the Power Rangers with a reveal that will have everyone talking!

The Power Rangers comic book event of 2019 begins here with the first appearance of the Power Ranger everyone’s been asking about—the fan favorite White Ranger!

The all-new team of creators from record-breaking Power Rangers; Shattered Grid; Ryan Parrot and Daniele Di Nicuolo present the return of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers—but what happened to the universe after the defeat of Lord Drakkon, and what do our Rangers remember?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is in comic stores now, and you can check out more from our full interview right here.