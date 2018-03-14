S.P.D. Rangers Debut On Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid Cover

The Rangers will be getting plenty of help from legendary Rangers in Shattered Grid, and a new cover gives us our first glimpse at S.P.D.

The new cover of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 features an all-out battle between Rangers from all across the timeline and Lord Drakkon’s forces, which consists of several Ranger Sentries. Included on the Power Rangers side are the members of S.P.D., which includes Jack Landors (S.P.D. Red), Schuyler Tate (S.P.D. Blue), Bridge Carson (S.P.D. Green), Sydney Drew (S.P.D. Pink), and Elizabeth Delgado (S.P.D. Yellow) (via Power Rangers NOW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, you can’t have the S.P.D. Rangers without their Commander Anubis Cruger, who is rightfully leading the charge. You can check out the cover in the image below.

The S.P.D. Rangers can be seen alongside the RPM Rangers, which consist of Scott Truman (Ranger Operator Red), Flynn McAllistair (Ranger Operator Blue), Summer Landsdown (Ranger Operator Yellow), Ziggy Grover (Ranger Operator Green), and Dillon (Ranger Operator Black). It wouldn’t be a party though without Gem and Gemma though, and the Gold and Silver Ranger Operators can be seen here as well.

S.P.D. and RPM are one of several Ranger teams utilized in Shattered Grid, and the good news is that writer Kyle Higgins really didn’t have to cut anyone he wanted to use.

“No, everyone I want to use is in this,” Higgins told ComicBook.com. “The process really has, it’s been about a year of me diving into past series, watching old episodes, watching recap videos, reading character bios. Something like this is both a celebration of the franchise and something that we want the fans to be excited about, but also it’s not just throw every Power Ranger ever into a story. To me, that’s not the story. There are certain Rangers from throughout the 25-year history of Power Rangers, that are going to kind of carry our narrative. Who those Rangers are, why they were chosen, and how they play into our arcs, is part of the fun, for me, of writing this event.”

You can check out more of our Shattered Grid coverage here, and you can pick up Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 in comic stores this June.