Shattered Grid: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 Preview Reveals First Look At Dino Charge And RPM

While Time Force will have a big impact on Shattered Grid, they are far from the only Power Rangers team involved, and we got our first look at two other teams who will have a role in the story.

In ComicBook.com’s exclusive preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, the Wes Collins (Red Time Force Ranger) can be seen watching his console. That console features three screens, each with a different Power Rangers team. The first features Billy and Kimberly from Mighty Morphin, but the second screen features Tyler Navarro (Dino Charge Red) and Riley Griffin (Dino Charge Green).

The third screen features another group, the RPM Rangers. The Rangers shown are Scott Truman (Operator Red), Flynn McAllistair (Operator Blue), and Dillon (Operator Black). Also noteworthy is how every screen also features a tear in the sky like the one the Time Force team is charging towards.



They won’t be the only teams to be part of the event of course, and writer Kyle Higgins recently gave fans a taste of who else will make an appearance in the event.

“Here’s what I can tell you, just off the top of my head, Jen Scotts, Time Force, Zeo, In Space, RPM, SPD, and Ninja Steel, all play prominent roles in this event,” Higgins said.

The big issue will also launch with several variant covers, as Drakkon displays each of the Rangers’ shattered helmets. This is a nice homage to the original variant covers that released with the launch of the series. There will be one for each Ranger, all from artist Goni Montes. There will also be a special chase variant from Montes randomly mixed in with polybagged editions. Other variants include coves by Humberto Ramos, Jordan Gibson, and Scott Koblish.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and Goni Montes. You can find the official description of the issue below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 hits comic stores on March 28.