The SPOILER Rangers Die In Power Rangers Shattered Grid

Power Rangers Shattered Grid is already revealing how high the stakes are, so much so that one team, in particular, has already been added to the casualty list.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, so if you want to go in without spoilers you’ve been warned.

Fans had the chance to read the full issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 at the BOOM! Studios WonderCon panel, where it didn’t take long to learn that one of the most popular group of Rangers is the first to fall in Shattered Grid. That would be the Time Force Rangers, who all fall except for Jen Scotts.

Wes, Jen, Lucas, Katie, and Trip are all investigating a giant rift in the very fabric of reality. They use the Time Force Megazord to investigate it, but the power emanating from it is far too powerful, shooting a bolt of energy straight through the Megazord. That sends Katie, Trip, and Lucas flying through the rift, while Wes and Jen are still aboard a rapidly decaying Megazord. Wes tells Jen she needs to go back to the point of the disturbance to help fix whatever went wrong, while he will try and keep the rift delayed with the Megazord.

As she is flying away though, the Time Force Megazord explodes, presumably leaving her as the only survivor of the Time Force Rangers.

We knew Jen Scotts would play a big part in Shattered Grid, though we didn’t expect her to be the only Time Force Ranger alive to do so.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Goni Montes. You can check out the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 lands in comic stores on March 28.