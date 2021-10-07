Watch: Power Rangers Dino Fury Halloween Special Preview Reveals Return of Lord Zedd

New episodes of Power Rangers Dino Fury are on the way, and fittingly one of the new episodes will be the anticipated Halloween Special, which will feature the return of an iconic villain. The episode is titled Old Foes and is set to bring back one of the franchise’s biggest villains in Lord Zedd, and we’ve got a new clip and preview of the episode right here. As you can see in the video above, Solon and Ollie take a trip through Power Rangers history as they witness the moment Zordon sacrificed himself in Power Rangers In Space, but despite being transformed that day Lord Zedd is back somehow, and the question is why.

Ollie might have an answer, noticing that there’s some sort of collar around Zedd’s neck, and he traces it back to the collar that appeared in Power Rangers Beast Morphers. It seems someone is controlling Zedd, and you just know he hates that, so Ollie and Solon attempt to figure out a way to remove it.

We then find the other Rangers being held captive by Zedd and his forces, and they seem to be asleep or in some sort of trance. That’s when Ollie teleports in to face Zedd and free his friends, and hopefully, he’s got some type of plan, because this could go sideways pretty quickly.

In the images, we also get a look at the Halloween Dance, where everyone is helping to set up decorations. We don’t get a look at any actual costumes, but if this is like any previous Ranger Halloween episode, we’re likely to get some costume fun by episode’s end.

You can check out the preview clip in the video above, and you can find the images above and below. Old Foes hits Netflix with the rest of the season on October 15th and will air on Nickelodeon on October 23rd.

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description below.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.”

Are you loving Power Rangers Dino Fury, and are you excited for Zedd's return? Let us know in the comments