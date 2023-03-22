Power Rangers Producer Shares Close Look at Robo Rita

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be introducing a brand new version of classic villain Rita Repulsa for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary special, and the executive producer behind the franchise has dropped a much closer look at the villains Robo Rita transformation! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a special celebration for Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary coming to Netflix later this Spring, and one of the big draws for classic and new fans alike is the fact that many members of the original series cast are coming back for this new adventure. This includes their deadliest foe, Rita, who is now much deadlier than ever.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always debuted its very first trailer ahead of the 30th Anniversary special's release on Netflix, and prominently featured the introduction of a new robotic Rita Repulsa as the main villain of the new episode. Fans have a ton of questions over what to expect from this terrifying new version of the classic villain (who will be voiced by Barbara Goodson just like in the original series), and Power Rangers executive producer Simon Bennett took to Instagram to share a cool close up of Robo Rita's face! Check it out:

What to Know for MMPR: Once & Always

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix around the world on April 19th. Goodson is now the only classic cast member returning for the new special with David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Richard Horvitz all set to return as well. As for what to expect from Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

