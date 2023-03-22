Power Rangers Fans React to Once & Always Trailer

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be celebrating Power Rangers‘ 30th Anniversary with a special reunion bringing back members of the classic cast, and fans are absolutely loving the very first trailer before the new special comes to Netflix! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is part of Hasbro’s special 30th Anniversary celebration for the long running action franchise, and the new special episode coming to Netflix is set years after the original events of the very first series released all those years ago. With a new (but classic) threat returning, it’s time for the classic crew to suit up one more time.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently scheduled for a release around the world on Netflix beginning on April 19th, and fans have finally gotten to see the first trailer for what to expect from the 30th Anniversary reunion special. Featuring classic Power Rangers taking on some classic new enemies in some very nostalgic settings, fans are definitely down memory lane with this one and are loving what’s been seen so far!

Once a ranger, always a ranger!



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19! pic.twitter.com/kEDrEr85EO — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2023

Read on to see how Power Rangers fans are reacting to the first trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things Power Rangers, animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Say wwwwhhhaaaatttt!! That trailer for #MMPR #OnceandAlways looks epic! 🔥 #RoboRita no joke with her actions kicking off this emotional reunion special! Just immediately punched me in the gut and set the tone for the rest of this special. Let's go, It's Morphin Time! #Netflix https://t.co/92cImaSzU6 — A+ Hero Report (@APlusOpinions) March 22, 2023

The thing I’m gonna say about this is: it is extremely Power Rangers. Like, it’s not a gritty reboot, it’s not trying to be something it isn’t. It is 100% unapologetically Power Rangers. I’m kinda digging it. https://t.co/k0eRXdKakX — Derachi (@D3rachi) March 22, 2023

Whatever happens in the MMPR reunion, can we please appreciate that we get to see most of these actors return on-screen for the first time since the 1990s?



And that Steve Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland finally get focus after they were asleep in half of Dimensions In Danger? pic.twitter.com/Slt3Rkci5x — New Ranger Reunion (@NewPRReunion30) March 22, 2023

This is it, my childhood coming completely full circle. I don't think I'm emotionally prepared for what will likely be MMPR's swan song. https://t.co/CW6xNgDn2N — Alex Brinker (@AlexBrinker1) March 22, 2023

Power rangers use the word kill not destroyed kill they actually said the word kill in the show that's amazing and once and always going to be dope. https://t.co/s5kHy7Fp7H — Power⚡Mike (@mikesuper22) March 22, 2023

