Star Trek: Picard Reveals That Jean-Luc Is SPOILER

A new episode of Star Trek: Picard titled “Maps and Legends” debuted today on CBS All Access. The episode continues following Picard as he investigates Romulan activity on Earth and their interest in Dahj and Soji Asha, the daughters of Data. But in the course of searching for answers about Data and the Romulans, Jean-Luc Picard receives some unexpected news about himself. The episode reveals a bombshell about Jean-Luc Picard that alters the trajectory of Star Trek: Picard indelibly. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard episode two, “Maps and Legends,” written by Akiva Goldsman & Michael Chabon and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, follow.

In this episode, Picard reaches out to a doctor that served with him aboard the USS Stargazer. He wants the doctor to give up an exam to approve him for interstellar service with Starfleet. Picard didn’t expect a house call, but the doctor has bad news, the kind that’s best delivered in person.

The doctor tells Picard that he’s in great physical condition for a man of his age. The one problem is an abnormality in Picard's parietal lobe. This abnormality is going to become a full-blown neurological condition. The doctor can’t say which one without doing more tests, but Picard may be feeling the symptoms already, such as mood swings and vivid dreams.

The doctor tells Picard that some of the conditions that may manifest can be treated, but they all end the same way. Picard’s condition is terminal.

Picard recalls that a long time ago he was told the abnormality may amount to nothing. He’s remembering Dr. Beverly Crusher finding the abnormality during the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s series finale episode, “All Good Things.” In that episode, Q was showing Picard visions of a future where Picard was suffering from irumodic syndrome. The neurological disorder caused him to often be confused and suffer delusions. By then he had retired from Starfleet and, as in Picard, began living at his family’s château in France.

Whether or not Picard contracts irumodic syndrome something else remains to be seen, but knowing that Picard’s days are numbered certainly casts a pall over the remainder of Star Trek: Picard. With the series already renewed for a second season, we’re fairly certain he’ll survive these first 10 episodes. What comes next is anyone’s guess.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

