Star Trek: Picard Reveals Major Connection to Next Generation's Finale

A new episode of Star Trek: Picard titled “Maps and Legends” premiered today on CBS All Access. In the episode, Jean-Luc Picard continues to look into Romulan activity on Earth and search for Data's remaining living daughter, Soji Asha. But in the course of searching for answers about Data and the Romulans, Jean-Luc Picard uncovers something about himself that he wasn't expecting to hear. This revelation ties Star Trek: Picard directly to the series finale episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, "All Good Things..." This new information is a bombshell about Jean-Luc Picard's life that will alter the trajectory of Star Trek: Picard indelibly, so be warned that SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard episode two, “Maps and Legends,” written by Akiva Goldsman & Michael Chabon and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, follow.

In the Star Trek: The Next Generation series finale, Picard has visions of a future where he's suffering from a neurological disorder called irumodic syndrome. By then he had retired from Starfleet and, as in Picard, began living at his family’s château in France. Picard soon learns that it is Q showing him flashes of his past and his present, but during the course of the episode, Dr. Beverly Crusher discovers that Picard has an abnormality in his parietal lobe that could manifest into irumodic syndrome or any number of other issues later in Picard's life.

In today's new Star Trek: Picard, Picard reaches out to a doctor that served with him aboard the USS Stargazer for an exam to show that he's ready to return to Starfleet for interstellar duty. Picard is surprised when the doctor shows up at the château with bad news.

The doctor tells Picard that while he's more than fit for Starfleet service, he's also discovered that same abnormality in the parietal lobe. But now, decades later, the abnormality is becoming a neurological condition. The doctor can’t say which one without doing more tests, but Picard may be feeling the symptoms already, such as mood swings and vivid dreams.

Picard tells the doctor that he was told a long time ago the abnormality could be nothing, recalling his conversation with Dr. Crusher in "All Good Things." The doctor tells Picard that's no longer the case. Some of the conditions that may manifest can be treated, but they all end the same way. Picard’s condition is terminal.

Whether or not Picard contracts irumodic syndrome something else remains to be seen, but this is still a big connection to The Next Generation, tying the major phases of Picard's life together.

