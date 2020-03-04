Star Trek Timelines Has a New Owner

Star Trek Timelines is under new management. Tilting Point on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the character collection role-playing game based on the Star Trek universe from Disruptor Beam. Disruptor Beam will now turn its focus towards developing its Disruptor Engine, a platform supporting the live operations of free-to-play games. Tilting Point also announced that it has formed a new studio, Wicked Realm Games, to support the game. Wicked Realm Games is based in Boston and has 19 former members of the Disruptor Beam staff in its roster, including former CTO David Cham as the head of the new studio. Star Trek Timelines will now be fully owned and operated internally.

Tilting Point first invested in Star Trek Timelines in 2017 through a funding partnership. Tilting Point’s involvement grew in 2018 to include direct management of the game’s marketing, sales, and distribution. Star Trek Timelines has been downloaded over 8 million times since its debut, reaching the Top 50 Grossing games list and earning over $100 million to date.

“We have long felt a deep affinity for Star Trek Timelines because of its best-in-class character collection gameplay, its impressive fidelity to a deeply-loved entertainment IP, and for its ability to be enjoyed by millions of players all over the world--as evidenced by its 8 million downloads and having earned $100 million to date,” said Samir El-Agili, president of Tilting Point in a press release. “We have extended the license with the integration of the Star Trek: Picard series, and we’re committed to long term live operations support for Star Trek Timelines, using our proprietary tools and expertise to grow the game. We are also excited to provide a new home for the fantastic team members who have been key to the title’s success.”

“As our company moves in a new direction to focus on technology, we are excited about Tilting Point taking on Star Trek Timelines,” said Jon Radoff, CEO of Disruptor Beam. “Tilting Point has been a great partner to us and have proven that they care about the game and its community and there’s no one better to take Star Trek Timelines to the next level. We are also excited that Tilting Point will be one of our first live customers for our live-ops technology and that we will be continuing our working relationship.”

“In light of Disruptor Beam’s new focus, the acquisition of this great game is a no-brainer,” said Tilting Point CEO Kevin Segalla. “It is a natural extension of our progressive publishing model in which we seek to progressively build deeper relationships with our developer partners. Providing a new permanent home for Star Trek Timelines will allow the game to ‘live long and prosper’. Bringing on this top-flight team with deep experience and forming a new studio in Boston makes it a double win for us at Tilting Point.”

Star Trek Timelines features content drawn from the first ten Star Trek movies and all seven Star Trek television series, including Star Trek: Picard. The game includes 800 Star Trek characters that players can collect and form into a dream crew. The game also includes 50 Star Trek starships that can engage in 3D ship-to-ship battles.

Star Trek Timelines is available now for PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.