Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp Gets Engaged Again

Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp is engaged again. The 48-year-old actor, who plays Paul Stamets in Discovery, got engaged to his boyfriend, Ken, in November 2019. In that instance, he proposed to Ken. This time it was Ken's turn to propose to Rapp. Rapp shared the news on Twitter. "So this happened," Rapp tweeted with a photo. "Yes, we are already engaged, but I had proposed to Ken. This time, in the most incredible setting imaginable — Boynton Canyon in Sedona — he proposed to me. I was blown away and of course I said yes. I feel so lucky."

Rapp also shared the news of his first engagement on Twitter after he proposed. “So something happened tonight,” Rapp tweeted. “I asked Ken if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news.”

Rapp is part of Star Trek's history, playing the first openly gay series regular character in a Star Trek television series. His character is one half of the first openly gay relationship between characters in a Star Trek television series. The other half of that relationship is Dr. Hugh Culber, played by Wilson Cruz. Culber died in the show's first seasons and returned in the show's second. Rapp said at a convention that Stamets and Culber will be dealing with the fallout fo those events in the show's upcoming third season.

“Even without spoiling it and there's some really wonderful stuff, I think, this coming season about we're all in this new future together ... You lose everything you had, even if you're ready to do that, it's still going to have some ripple effects," Rapp said, “So the writers continue to explore, mining the depths of what all the characters are going through. They don't treat anything casually or in a shallow manner and so we're really grateful for that.”

Both Rapp and Cruz have spoken about how important representation is to Star Trek. “This franchise has been around for over 50 years, and to not have LGBT characters represented was an obvious missing piece of the world,” Cruz said in a 2018 interview. “So many LGBT people have been fans since the ’60s and have been wanting the LGBT community to be a part of this universe. For them to be thanking us, it’s so moving.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns for its third season on CBS All Access in 2020. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are now available to stream on CBS All Access and to own on Blu-ray and DVD.

