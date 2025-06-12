Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Ending at Paramount+ (but There’s Some Good News)

On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fifth season, but that will be its last. It’s a surprising update for a series whose third season has not even premiered yet, indicating confidence in the show even as it is technically coming to an end. Strange New Worlds Season 3 was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, but Paramount’s in-house streamer ordered a fourth season during production. Now, the final plans for the series have been cemented with a shortened Season 5. Fans have a clear idea of where the show is going as we head into the Season 3 premiere on July 17th on Paramount+.

Strange New Worlds has been a hit with Star Trek fans of all ages — as well as critics — in the 20 episodes that have aired so far. We know that Season 3 will have 10 episodes, and co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman has indicated that Season 4 will have 10 episodes as well. However, on Thursday, Paramount+ announced that Season 5 will eventually wrap up the story with six episodes. The prequel is intended to lead seamlessly into Star Trek: The Original Series.

Credit: Paramount+

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope, and the belief that a better future is possible,” Goldsman said in Thursday’s press release. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — thank you. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

Strange New Worlds Season 4 officially began filming in early March, but so far, Paramount+ has not announced a release date for the series. Production on Season 5 will reportedly begin later this year, so the two seasons will be filmed practically back to back. At the same time, Season 3 begins with a two-episode premiere on, and will then air week to week, concluding on September 11th.

Strange New Worlds is about the USS Enterprise‘s mission immediately preceding The Original Series, meaning that many of the familiar characters are shared between the two shows. James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is present, but the ship is under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and the first officer is Number One (Rebecca Romijn). Seeing how these roles are handed over to Kirk and Spock (Ethan Peck) respectively is one of the looming mysteries for this show to explore.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 begins on Thursday, July 17th, with new episodes every Thursday through September 11th on Paramount+. Season 4 is in production now.