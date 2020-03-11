Star Trek: Picard: Seven of Nine Returns in Episode 8 "Broken Pieces" Photos

Star Trek: Picard returns this week with its eighth episode, titled "Broken Pieces." The episode sees Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard returning to the La Sirena with Soji, played by Isa Briones, at his side. With that part of his mission does, he and his crew must put together the pieces to figure out their next move. At the same time, Seven of Nine receives Elnor's distress call and arrives at the Artifact.

In "Broken Pieces," when devastating truths behind the Mars attack are revealed, Picard realizes just how far many will go to preserve secrets stretching back generations, all while the La Sirena crew grapples with secrets and revelations of their own. Narissa directs her guards to capture Elnor, setting off an unexpected chain of events on the Borg cube. The episode was written by Michael Chabon and was directed by Maja Vrvilo

Are you looking forward to this week's episode of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.