Star Trek's George Takei Shares Borg Themed Coronavirus Meme

The coronavirus pandemic has people around the world stressed out at a minimum, and that's if you're not affected by it directly. Star Trek star George Takei is trying to share a little levity for these trying times. A Star Trek fan put together a meme of a Borg Cube in space. A news chyron at the bottom of the images announces that the Borg are calling off their invasion of Earth on account of they don't want to catch COVID-19. Takei shared the image on Twitter, asking "OMG who made this?" and adding a Vulcan salute emoji. You can see for yourself below.

Takei is known for his humorous social media presence. One of his recent posts asked President Donald Trump to pay royalties on the Space Force logo to Star Trek for how similar the logo is to the Starfleet insignia.

If you're not a Star Trek fan, the Borg are a race of alien cyborgs who assimilate whole cultures into their collective hivemind. The Borg attempted to invade Earth in the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation two-parter "The Best of Both Worlds." With the help of the knowledge they gained by assimilating Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the Borg wiped out an entire Starfleet armada during the Battle of Wolf 359. Only by retrieving Picard and helping him regain his humanity was the Enterprise crew able to defeat the Borg.

OMG who made this? 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/3LKnXAOZl3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2020

The Borg play a big role in Star Trek: Picard, which follows up on Picard's life after leaving Starfleet. ComicBook.com spoke to stars Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Dell'arco about the new side of the Borg that this series reveals.

“Let’s just say that since we got our hands on the Borg… you could say that 20 years ago we changed the Borg, in a way, because we became individuals,” Del Arco said. “That sense of individuality that was introduced has had an effect throughout Borg-dom, the Borg kingdom as it were. There are elements of the Borg that I assume remain intact, as we knew them, as a threat. Our own version of that, where we’re at, is a very different social, economic even, standing in the universe.”

Ryan added, “You’re going to see a very different facet of the Borg, I think, in Picard. You’re going to feel a lot more empathy, I think, for the Borg in Picard than you may have before.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Del Arco concludes. “We have.”

New Star Trek: Picard episodes become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.