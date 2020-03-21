Star Trek's William Shatner Is Giving Captain's Log Updates During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the United States grapples with the global pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people are having to find new ways to keep themselves entertained as they stay in their homes and practice social distancing. Some celebrities have done this by performing encouraging musical numbers for fans and others have recreated scenes from their movies to get the message out there about what people should be doing during these uncertain times. Star Trek's William Shatner has found a way to keep people and himself entertained by delivering parodies of his Captain's Logs from the original series.

Most of Shatner's tweets about being quarantined are shaped around what his two dogs, Espresso & Macchiato, who have been biding their time by hiding under his bed and apparently tearing up a leather bag. Read the full tweets from Shatner and some of the best replies below!

Despite playing out these scenarios for fans on Twitter, Shatner has previously shot down any hopes of him returning as the iconic James T. Kirk for a new film or TV series, responding to a fan’s question about the possibility with "No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point." Obviously Patrick Stewart felt differently returning to the part of Jean-Luc Picard for the CBS All Access TV series.