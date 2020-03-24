Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Shares Special Message, Free CBS All Access Offer Ahead of Picard Finale

Ahead of Thursday's Star Trek: Picard season finale, star Patrick Stewart has shared a special message with Star Trek fans. The message includes an offer for one month of free CBS All Access, giving fans an opportunity to watch the first season of Star Trek: Picard (as well as both season of Star Trek: Discovery and every episode of every Star Trek series before it) for free. "It's felt good to bring Picard back," Stewart writes. "Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. Link in bio to sign up. I can't wait to be back with our cast and crew for Season 2."

The message also includes a video celebrating Star Trek legacy and its optimistic vision of the future. "Caring for the good of other people, living honestly, being compassionate, understanding that there was an absolute necessity for everyone to be treated in the same way, that was at the heart of Star Trek, how to become more human," Stewart says in the video. "Star Trek became legendary. The Next Generation changed my life. We are so excited to be bringing back Picard again."

Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman adds, "We can be better. We as humans can be better. We as a species can be better. And Star Trek is the vision of that."

"I've been a fan since I was 8-years-old," says Star Trek: Discovery's Anson Mount. "That was my make-believe game. And now I'm actually getting to do it for real. It's crazy."

Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green says, "In Star Trek, we see what we're capable of. We see that it's possible."

The CBS All Access offer is is well-timed considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not only because the self-quarantining population is looking for entertainment to keep them occupied, but because that optimistic vision expressed in the video is the kind of thing it seems like we could use more of during such a test of humanity.

Stewart is also doing something extra to help keep everyone's spirit's up. He's been reciting one of William Shakespeare's sonnets every day on social media. "When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, 'A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away'?"

Star Trek fans looking for some additional entertainment may also like to know that the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind is now streaming for free.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.