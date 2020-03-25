Star Trek: PIcard Easter Eggs and References In the Season 1 Finale

This week, the first season of Star Trek: Picard came to an end. CBS All Access offered fans a month for free so they could catch up before watching today's finale, "Et in Arcadio Ego, Part 2." Be warned that SPOILERS for the episode follow. Star Trek: Picard's finale saw Jean-Luc Picard rally to fend off of a Romulan fleet, die, and be resurrected in an android golem body after saying a proper goodbye to Data. In the midst of all of that, he developed a new variation on a classic starship move, saw his old first officer return to duty, and dropped a few classic lines. As with past episodes of the series, the finale has some great callbacks to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Keep reading and we'll discuss them. What did you think of the Star Trek: Picard Season One Finale episode, "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2"? Let us know in the comments section. That's it for this season of Picard, but the good admiral will be back for more adventures. CBS All Access already renewed the series for its second season. Writing has already begun and Sir Patrick Stewart will return once again as Jean-Luc Picard.

Annika's Birthday During the fight scene between Seven fo Nine and Narissa, Narissa mocks Seven. She says that all poor Annika got for her birthday was assimilated. This is a reference to Seven's origin. As a child, she was with her family aboard the USS Raven when it was found and assimilated by the Borg Collective.

The Picard Maneuver (Photo: CBS) As Picard and Jurati try to come up with a means to stall the Romulan fleet, Jurati recalls that Picard has a starship maneuver named after him. She mistakenly believes it is something that he pulled off on the Enterprise. Picard corrects here, letting her know he originates the move on the Stargazer. Picard came up with the Picard Maneuver during a space battle against a Ferengi ship. The move involves going into warp while heading directly at an enemy vessel in order to confuse the opposing ship's sensors into believing Picard's ship is in two places at once.

Make It So After coming up with their plan, Jurati tells Picard to "make it so." This is a nice turnaround from Star Trek: The Next Generation. In The Next Generation, Picard often said "make it so" after discussing a plan of action with an officer. This was his way of making the decision official.

Captain Riker This is a moment foreshadowed in a previous episode of Star Trek: Picard. Will Riker returns to Starfleet duty to lead a squadron of ships to rescue Picard from the Romulans. Riker took a promotion to leave the Enterprise and take command of the Titan in Star Trek: Nemesis. He's not commanding the Titan here, but it's still good to Captain Riker in action.

The Treaty of Algeron In dealing with the Romulans, Riker invokes the Treaty of Algeron to lay claim to the synthetics' homeworld on behalf of the Federation. This treaty was frequently referenced in Star Trek: The Next Generation when Starfleet found itself at odds with the Romulans. The treat was signed 160 years after the Earth-Romulan War. The treaty redefined the Neutral Zone and prohibited Starfleet from ever developing a cloaking device for its ships.

Data's Home (Photo: CBS) After Picard dies, he's greeted by Data in a quantum simulation. The setting resembles a set from the Star Trek: The Next Generation finale episode "All Good Things." In the future explored in the episode, Data is the Lucasian Chair Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge. As such, he's living in the same house that Isaac Newton did when he held the position. The set seen in Picard isn't staged exactly the same as the one in "All Good Things," but it seems clear it's intended to be an homage to the TNG finale, as is the robe Data wears as he dies.

An Aging Android (Photo: CBS) Picard is placed in the golem. This new android body does not grant him any superpowers. It also doesn't make him immortal but gives him back the years he would have had if not for his brain irregularity. This seems like an advanced version fo the aging protocols Dr. Soong programmed into Data. That programming cause Data to show the outward effects of aging, though nothing was ever said about the possibility of Data dying of old age.

Blue Skies As Data lays dying, he puts on a record playing Blue Skies. This song also appeared in the Picard series premiere. Data sang "Blue Skies" at the wedding of Will Riker and Deanna Troi in Star Trek: Nemesis. B-4 hummed it after having Data's memories downloaded into him towards the end of the movie.