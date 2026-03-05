Star Trek’s New Tagline is Officially Its Best Yet, And Lifelong Fans Know It’s True

When the original Star Trek TV show sent Captain Kirk, Spock, and their crew into outer space as pioneer-like explorers, it made perfect sense to condense the entire spirit into one phrase: “To boldly go where no one has gone before.” But in the decades, replacement Starfleet captains, relaunches, and reboots since, things have changed. So much so, that even the idea of “boldly going” now struggles to encompass the true philosophy of Trek. Leaving the franchise in need of a true, meaningful slogan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That may have finally changed, now that the creative team behind the acclaimed relaunch of IDW’s Star Trek line has revealed a new perspective on the series. Set aside the vast alien worlds, the thrilling adventures, and the aspirational science fiction, and the most devoted fans of Star Trek know what really lies at the heart of its 60 year legacy.

Star Trek’s Perfect New Tagline: “Powerful Speeches in Carpeted Rooms”

Embracing the legacy of Star Trek is on the minds of writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, currently resurrecting Captain Kirk for a new adventure in Star Trek: The Last Starship. The iconic Starfleet hero isn’t back just for nostalgia’s sake, but to help lead what remains of the organization following “The Burn,” a disaster now threatening to dissolve the Federation. A story that has delivered plenty of action in its first issues, but also demands some intense, philosophical, and verbose debates and dialogues.

As Lanzing explains to ComicsBeat, that challenge actually defines a core piece of Star Trek: “We opened the Last Starship with a bang, but Star Trek is a story in large part about debate and ideals and, as Collin likes to say, “powerful speeches in carpeted rooms.” It’s one of the problems Trek has had in comics, traditionally; how do you visualize incredible debates or negotiations between characters in a way that isn’t just aping the shows, with a bunch of camera angles and intense acting?”

The creative team has entrusted artists Adrián Bonilla and Heather Moore to deliver not one, but multiple such “speech” scenes in carpeted rooms, and they have delivered so far. And while fans will enjoy seeing such an overlooked truth called out, could it speak to something even deeper about “what makes Trek… Trek?”

The Classic Trek Shows Shared This Underrated Foundation (Literally)

For those who lack a photographic memory of the Enterprise bridge in The Original Series, the writers are correct to call out the gray carpeting. Practical for production due to its ability to absorb sound, the style of the 1960s also made a high-quality carpet a perfect design choice (distinguishing Trek as different than other sci-fi of the era). But as time passed, the significance of the Enterprise’s carpeting expanded well beyond the floor.

Of all the now-iconic decisions made with Star Trek: The Next Generation, the embracing of not just luxurious carpet, but leather bridge chairs, and comfort-over-function decor sent a clear message: the Enterprise is not a warship, but a home. And by literally bringing the living rooms of the audience into the show, Jean-Luc Picard’s epic speeches were projected right back. No wonder so many of the crew were accepted and beloved like family members, either.

L-R: Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir and Romeo Carere as Ocam in season 1 , episode 8 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

While the Next Generation Enterprise did feature a “Battle Bridge” (the idea of concept artist Andrew Probert), the pattern was set. And so, the Voyager and Deep Space Nine series would follow the same design philosophy, despite significant changes to the less ‘foundational’ elements of each series. And whether audiences realized, the carpet summed up everything Star Trek aspired not to be: cold, sterile, slick, futuristic, and above all, ‘military.’ Needless to say, that tradition has now been left behind.

Does the material applied to the floor of Starfleet vessels make all the difference in the hotly-debated current Trek universe? Likely not. But it isn’t meaningless either, and it’s hard to argue with the evidence.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!