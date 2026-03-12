Starfleet Academy Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 has come to an end, but the future is bright for the franchise’s 60th anniversary show. In truth, that’s what Starfleet Academy Season 1 really felt like; a celebration of Star Trek‘s history and heritage, all wrapped up in a Gen Z-friendly format. The overall format seemed to be influenced by Deep Space Nine, and Season 1 even featured an unexpected Captain Sisko homage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starfleet Academy Season 1’s ending struck an optimistic tone, finally interrogating some of the most influential tropes of the Alex Kurtzman era (literally, courtesy of an actual trial scene). All Starfleet Academy‘s character arcs were neatly wrapped up, naturally meaning there’s some speculation about the show’s future. Fortunately, we already know what’s coming next.

Starfleet Academy Season 2 is Already Confirmed

image courtesy of paramount

Starfleet Academy ends with the story feeling relatively complete, but a second season has in fact been confirmed – and has actually wrapped production. Kurtzman announced Season 2 in October 2025, and filming was officially completed on February 24, 2026. This has left the future beyond Starfleet Academy in doubt, because we’ve now come to the end of an 11-year streak where new Star Trek was always in production.

“I think if season 1 of Starfleet Academy is your freshman year, then season 2 of Starfleet Academy is your sophomore year,” executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi told TrekMovie. “They’re definitely older and they’re definitely better at the things that they’re learning to do.” But the cadets will also be facing even more dangerous adventures, with creator and executive producer Gaia Violo also telling TrekMovie there would be a “shocking” ending that sounds rather like a cliffhanger.

Paul Giamatti’s half-Tellarite, half-Klingon villain Nus Braka won’t be returning. The main cast are all signed up, though, and Bella Shepard seems particularly excited about an arc involving her character, Genesis Lythe. Speaking to TVInsider, Kurtzman promised some new characters whose story would help the balance between standalones and serialization; “You might find romances between characters that you could never have expected,” he teased. Executive producer Noga Landau added her own take:

“There’s some really big concept episodes in Season 2 that really invoke Trek at its best that I’m so excited for the audience to watch because I think something we learned about our audience reception in Season 1 is that people really do love these episodes that are sort of close-ended stories that really feel like a complete meal. And that’s really cool because that’s what Trek always did so well in the past. And we continue to really do that in Season 2. And I’m excited for people to partake of these really great standalone episodes that we have coming, as well as an amazing serialized story over the course of the season.”

How Starfleet Academy Sets Up Season 2

image courtesy of paramount

Oddly, the end of Starfleet Academy Season 1 feels so complete that it doesn’t really leave much room for a second season. Every character’s arc seems largely wrapped up, and the credits even discuss the cadets as the “graduating class” of 3196, which seems strange given they’ve just completed their freshman year. It feels almost as though Starfleet Academy was originally envisioned as a single season, and then extended after an unexpected renewal.

That’s just speculation, of course. The reality is that a university setting is perfectly designed for just this kind of format, with each season exploring a new academic year. We already know that Starfleet Academy’s third year is largely spent away from Earth and the USS Athena, so the sophomore year is presumably setting the scene for that; should Starfleet Academy be renewed again, third year will be even grander in scale and scope.

When Starfleet Academy Could Release

image courtesy of paramount

It’s too soon to say for certain when Starfleet Academy Season 1 will air. That said, the first season wrapped production in February 2025 ahead of a January 2026 release; Season 2 completed filming in February 2026, so it’s entirely possible we’ll see the Star Trek show return in a similar slot next year. That said, it also wouldn’t be a surprise if the wider scale means more expensive – and time-consuming VFX. Even factoring that in, an early 2027 release seems like a pretty sure bet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!