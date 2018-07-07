‘From the Bridge’ Trailer: George Takei Hosts Fandom Documentary With Stan Lee, Gene Simmons, and More

Star Trek star George Takei is set to take fans on a journey through fandom with the likes of Stan Lee, Gene Simmons, and more.

The first teaser trailer for From the Bridge has been released. The film is a documentary about the history of fandom dating back to at least the 1960s when Marvel Comics and Star Trek began planting the seeds of modern fandom that would later be cultivated by Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other modern franchises.

The documentary also promises to include never-before-heard interviews with Gene Roddenberry and Leonard Nimoy.

You can check out the trailer above. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

“From The Bridge chronicles the journey of sci-fi, horror, and comic book fans from a fringe, underground community to the multi billion dollar explosion of fandom now ruling the universe.

The film delves into how fanzines, magazines and genre films inspired a new generation of storytellers to make the bold, cutting edge films, comic books and video games that now dominate modern culture.

From the Bridge explores how boundaries were broken down, giving inspiration and hope to a wider, more diverse audience as told by the artist and creators of the genres.

From The Bridge is hosted by George Takei, creator of the character Sulu in the original Star Trek series. The story is told from the unique perspective of today’s most influential directors, producers, rock stars, industry legends and fans including:

– Comic Book pioneer Stan Lee talks about taking the helm of Marvel Comics and creating some of today’s most beloved and timeless comic book creations.

– Kerry O’Quinn, the co creator of StarLog and Fangoria magazines, explains his inspirations and role in the rise of fandom.

– Producer Tom DeSanto discusses how the X-Men films transitioned spandex clad characters into bold superheroes that now dominate the public’s imagination.

– Gene Simmons of KISS reveals how fandom inspired his band’s outfits and attitude and how he used vehicles like Fangoria magazine to reach his fans and create new ones.

The film also features unseen historic milestones in fandom, including footage of the first and only public meeting between Star Wars creator George Lucas and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and never before heard interviews with the late Leonard Nimoy and Gene Roddenberry.

Get ready for a warp speed ride through the history and evolution of fandom.”

More footage from the documentary will debut at Comic-Con.

