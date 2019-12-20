New Star Trek: Picard Teaser Trailer Reveals New Footage

We’re almost exactly one month away from the debut of Star Trek: Picard, the new series that will air exclusivly on CBS All Access, and to mark the occasion a new teaser trailer has arrived online. Though the 30 second spot goes by quickly, there are some new pieces of footage to be found including a first look at Picard in Ten-Forward, the bar on the Enterprise-D from the original series, while flashes of a Borg appear in what could be a vision or flashback. In addition, another moment appears to show someone using the Vulcan mind meld on Alison Pill’s new character, Dr. Agnes Jurati. Watch the spot in the player above for yourself!

Star Trek: Picard continues the story of Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but producer Alex Kurtzman has said that the series is a different experience than the series that first introduced the world to Patrick Stewart’s character all those years ago.

“You know, we feel a tremendous responsibility to the fans who have loved [the Picard character], and Patrick himself, who took a massive leap of faith with us in choosing to come back and play Picard [after] he said he was done forever,” Kurtzman said. “He also said, ‘I want to make sure if I come back, if you loved TNG, you’ll feel we’re honoring it, but this is a very different experience.’ This is really a very different experience. It looks incredibly different, the kind of storytelling is different, but if you’re someone who’s never watched it at all, it’s been built for you to come into it and get to be dropped into this very emotional story about this captain who’s in the late stage of his life and is dealing with the sum total of all his choices.

“It also has an incredible new crew — incredible, to a person, they’re all so wonderful. And we have now started showing it to the studio, and they’re thrilled with it, so that gave us a lot more confidence that we’ve hit the mark. We’ve now watched five episodes with Patrick and he’s thrilled with it too. Because he was so happy with it, it makes us feel like it honored what we promised.”

Star Trek: Picard debuts January 23rd on CBS All Access.

