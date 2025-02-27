Star Trek: Khan Prequel Casts Lost Star In Title Role

Lost star Naveen Andrews has been cast in the title role of legendary Star Trek villain Khan in an upcoming scripted audio series. Production has wrapped on the voice recordings for Star Trek: Khan, which will explore what happened when Captain Kirk left Khan and his followers stranded on the desolate world of Ceti Alpha V, setting up their clash in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Joining Andrews in Star Trek: Khan is Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Marla McGivers. The audio series will continue the expansion of the Star Trek Universe, which includes the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Star Trek: Section 31 on Paramount+.

“History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss,” a description of Star Trek: Khan reads. “But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan.”

Naveen Andrews will explore Khan’s complex psyche and the depths of his anger, ambition, and pain. Wrenn Schmidt is set to play Lt. Marla McGivers, a former Starfleet historian who followed Khan into exile on Ceti Alpha V. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

The Star Trek family recently suffered a heartbreaking loss with the death of longtime producer and writer Roberto Orci, who died at the age of 51 this week following a battle with kidney disease. “He was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul,” Orci’s brother, J.R. Orci said in a statement. “But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter.”

Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan writer and director, Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the audio series. Star Trek: Khan is produced by CBS’ Eye Podcast Productions Inc. CBS Studio’s podcasting arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. Supervising producer is Robyn Johnson and the audio series was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.

