Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gets a Big Update (but Where Is Season 3?)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is now in production, even though Season 3 still has no premiere date. The official Star Trek social media accounts broke the news on Monday, along with a photo of the main cast on set. The update alarmed many commenters who thought they must have missed some news about the third season. Now they’re eager for more details, noting just how long it’s been since we got an update. Paramount+ has said that Season 3 will debut sometime in 2025, but nothing more. In the meantime, production getting ahead is ultimately a good thing for the show and its future release schedule.

“Production on Season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is officially underway!” read Monday’s post, along with a sparkle emoji. The accompanying photo showed cast members Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount in costume on the set. Mount even held a clapper with the show’s logo front and center.

Strange New Worlds debuted in the spring of 2022 and followed up quickly with a second season in the summer of 2023. Season 3 was ordered just before Season 2 began to air, however the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes delayed filming. Filming began in December of that year and wrapped in May of 2024. Paramount officially ordered Season 4 in April.

The latest update on Season 3 came during New York Comic Con in the fall, when Paramount released a preview clip that later made its way online. It showed the crew of the USS Enterprise making a narrow escape from their enemy Gorn, resolving a cliffhanger from Season 2. However, the writers and producers have said that Season 3 will continue to pivot between genres and styles from episode to episode, including one murder mystery this time around.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, set during Christopher Pike’s (Mount) captaincy of the Enterprise. Peck plays Spock and Gooding plays Nyota Uhura, both of whom stay on the crew in the original series under Captain Kirk. The show has shares several other characters with the original series, including nurse Christin Chapel (Jess Bush) and engineer Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn). It also gives screentime to the character Number One — Pike’s first officer who has mainly appeared in novels and non-canonical material up until now. She is played by Rebecca Romijn.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime this year, but it has no release date yet. Season 4 is in production now.