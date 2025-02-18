Star Trek: Lore War – Shaxs’ Worst Day Spotlights a Lower Decks Fan-Favorite (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Lower Decks fan-favorite Shaxs is back in action as part of Star Trek: Lore War. In April, IDW Publishing will reunite Ryan North and Derek Charm, the creative team behind the Eisner-nominated comic Star Trek: Day of Blood—Shaxs’ Best Day, for Star Trek: Lore War–Shaxs’ Worst Day. Mimicking the format of Shaxs’ Best Day, Shaxs’ Worst Day will zoom on Shaxs’ actions and adventures during a major Star Trek comics event, all depicted in the cartoon style of Star Trek: Lower Decks. However, like everyone else in Star Trek: Lore War, Shaxs finds himself in a universe recreated by Lore. Worse yet, Lore has cast Shax in the role of the thing he hates most: a fascist.

Now he’s woken up to who he is and is not happy. Here’s the official synopsis from IDW Publishing:

“From the team who brought you the Ringo- and Eisner-nominated Shaxs’ Best Day comes a rip-roaring ride full of clever ship high jinks, nonstop badassery, and bombastic punches…because at the end of the day, let’s face it. It’s not Shaxs’ worst day. It’s fascism’s.

Shaxs had his best day, but now that the universe has been rewritten by the mad android Lore, he’s about to have his worst. Starfleet has been distorted into a machinery of oppression antithetical to everything it once stood for, and Shaxs has been made into the one thing he despises most in the universe: a fascist.

Now free of Lore’s hold over his mind, it’s up to Shaxs to revert everyone in Starfleet back to their old selves and save the cosmos.”

Star Trek: Lore War – Shaxs’ Worst Day releases on May 28th, and the final day to pre-order is April 21st. The issue will have three covers: one by Charm, one by Robby Cook, and a retailer incentive cover by Rahzzah.

IDW Publishing has been carrying the torch for Star Trek: Lower Decks even after the show’s finale. Having previously put out a Star Trek: Lower Decks miniseries, IDW is now publishing an ongoing Star Trek: Lower Decks comic written by North. North also teamed with Chris Fenoglio on Star Trek: Lower Decks – Warp Your Own Way, an interactive graphic novel where readers control the story.

Star Trek: Lore War is the new crossover event featuring the casts and creative teams of Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant. The event begins in Star Trek: Lore Wars #1 on April 2nd.