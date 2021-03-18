New Star Trek TOS Funko Pops Include Khan and Gorn

Funko has released a new wave of Pop figures based on Star Trek: The Original Series, and it includes some pretty fantastic additions for fans. What's more, all of the figures are available to pre-order now. Let's break it down...

On of the big highlights of this collection is the debut of Gorn (exclusive) and Khan (Khaaaaaan!) into Funko Popdom. There's also a collection of Pop figures based on the crew's evil counterparts from the 1967 episode "Mirror, Mirror". Naturally, this includes Spock with his sinister Van Dyke beard. Captain Kirk, Sulu, and Uhura are also featured with their Mirror Mirror outfits.

Rounding out the Star Trek TOS Funko Pop collection is a obligatory Kirk in his Captain's chair as well as a Pop figure of Spock with a cat (exclusive) from the "Catspaw" episode.

Pre-orders for all of the common figures in this Star Trek wave are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. Gorn is a Target exclusive that can be pre-ordered here. Spock with a cat is a Funko Shop exclusive that will launch at some point in the coming months.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.