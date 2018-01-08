Seth MacFarlane Clarifies ‘The Orville’ Season 2 Will Arrive This Year, No ‘Family Guy’ Crossover

The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane has taken to Twitter to clarify some reports about the show’s second season.

Reporting from the TCA press tour suggested that The Orville would not return until 2019. MacFarlane now states that the series’ second season will indeed debut later in 2018.

MacFarlane also debunked rumors that The Orville could crossover with Family Guy.

“To correct a bit of misreporting: No, there won’t be an Orville/Family Guy crossover, and yes, The Orville season 2 will arrive later this year,” MacFarlane tweeted.

The Orville premiered in September 2017. When asked if season two would debut in September 2018, MacFarlane said there was “too much to do.” Reporters took this to mean the series wouldn’t return until 2019. MacFarlane indicates that the series will be back in the fall, just not as early as September.

A late return will disappoint some fans, especially after the first season got cut short. Still, late 2018 is better than 2019.

MacFarlane also stated that the second season of The Orville will likely be at least 14 episodes. He’s less interested in going for a full 22 episode order.

“I’d rather do fewer episodes and have them be better content-wise than do 22 and have them be filler,” MacFarlane explained.

During Fox’s Family Guy panel, executive producer Rich Appel hinted at a crossover. These comments were apparently a joke.

“I sent the script on a slow boat [to approve],” Appel said. “But we end up live on the bridge of The Orville. We’ll see.”

The Orville was Fox’s biggest premiere in years. Whether that is enough to impress the network’s soon-to-be new owners at Disney is unclear. MacFarlane doesn’t expect much to change.

“I don’t expect it to change all that much,” MacFarlane said. “Disney obviously is its brand. I don’t think a whole lot is going to change.”

MacFarlane said that he “very good” phone call with Disney CEO Bog Iger about the deal. He expects Disney will treat Fox as an imprint aimed more at adults than the main Disney brand.

Look for The Orville to return to Fox this fall.