Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer Goes Retro, Teases Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds promises a blast from the past with a meta twist in the new teaser for Season 3. Paramount+ dropped a minute-long teaser for new season on Wednesday, with a lot of fun new details to dissect but still no release date. It promises that the new batch of episodes will debut “this summer,” which narrows down the release window a bit. It’s been a long wait for this season with a lot of hurdles behind the scenes — primarily the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes and the intense work needed to bring this production together. Still, the series has been a massive hit with fans and critics so far, and it looks like Season 3 may be the biggest installment yet.

The Strange New Worlds Season 3 teaser might look at first like a throwback into the franchise’s history, as the USS Enterprise somehow becomes steeped in a retro aesthetic. Everything from the set and the costumes to the Paramount logo and the camera work all harken back to the 1960s, and that’s just one of the “genre-hopping” adventures this season. There are plenty of stunning space vistas, as well as hints of a murder-mystery-inspired story complete with a matching set.

Perhaps more exciting are the glimpses of technology, locations, and creatures that are familiar in Star Trek but haven’t yet been seen in Strange New Worlds. One shot seems to show Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christina Chong (La’an Noonien-Singh) disappearing into a version of the Holodeck — an Enterprise staple that hasn’t been added yet at the time of this prequel. We also see guest star Patton Oswalt playing a Vulcan bedecked with flowers, and we see engineer Pelia (Carol Kane) doing something drastic with the ship’s wiring.

The teaser definitely highlights the development of the romance between Spock and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), even showing the two in bed together. We don’t know when or how this happens, but they don’t appear to be in bunks on the ship, so there may be a planetary visit in their future or a trip into the Holodeck. Finally, the teaser ends with a toast between Enterprise newcomer Scotty and his future captain, James Kirk, playedh ere by Paul Wesley.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel about the Enterprise’s travels in the years immediately before Star Trek: The Original Series. Several key crew members are the same including Spock and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), but they serve under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and answer to his second-in-command Number One (Rebecca Romijn). This series has delighted fans by casting a wide net with fun genre-hopping adventures, and it has paid off — Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for a fourth season, which has already begun filming.

For now, fans can look out for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds coming to Paramount+ sometime this summer. The first two seasons are streaming there now, along with most Star Trek titles.