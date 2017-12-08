Patrick Stewart Wants To Be Part Of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’

Few are more beloved by Star Trek fans than Patrick Stewart, and it seems he wants in on Quentin Tarantino‘s new project.

Tarantino recently announced he is in the development stages of an R-Rated Star Trek project alongside J.J. Abrams, a project he wants to direct as well. That would be a big shakeup for the Star Trek film universe, and the former Jean-Luc Picard actor wants in.

“People are always saying to me, ‘Will you be Jean-Luc Picard again?’ And I cannot think that would be possible, but there are ways in which something like that might come about,” Stewart told THR.

In fact, working with Tarantino has been a longtime dream for Stewart, and having it be part of the Star Trek universe would be an amazing bonus.

“But one of my dreams is to work with Tarantino,” Stewart said. “I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr Tarantino, I would embrace it.”

Stewart identified a variety of reasons why he adores Tarantino’s work, but one of the key things the director does is command your attention in every scene.

“The one thing that characterizes all of his movies is that frame by frame, it always challenges, always demands your attention, always demands a very kind of open and generous response to what he does,” he said. “I also love his sense of humor as a filmmaker. So yes, he would be my first choice.”

Ironically Tarantino identifies one of his favorite episodes of Star Trek as one from Stewart’s The Next Generation.

“I think one of the best episodes of Star Trek ever written was for [Star Trek: The Next Generation],” Tarantino said, speaking about the episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” where an Enterprise ship from the past breaks through a time rift and alters the course of history. “I actually think that is not only one of the great space stories, but the way it dealt with the mythology of the whole thing — that actually could bare a two hour treatment.”

The project currently has no release date, but Star Trek fans would love to see Stewart somehow involved.