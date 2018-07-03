Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Will Star Current Movie Cast Says Zachary Quinto

It sounds like the current Star Trek film cast may be teaming up with Quentin Tarantino for his new Star Trek movie after all.

Not much is known about Tarantino’s Star Trek movie pitch but there has been some rumor and speculation that it may not feature the current cast of the Star Trek films but a different cast or even different ship and crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not what star Zachary Quinto has heard.

“My assumption is that it is with us,” Quinto said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “That is how it has been presented.”

Quinto went on to say that while it may currently be the plan for the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew to return for Tarantino’s Star Trek, nothing is ever final until it’s final in Hollywood.

“You know, until deals are done and contracts are signed and schedules are cleared, nothing is set in stone, so anything can happen,” he said. “My understanding is Quentin had this idea and they were shaping it and forming it and he is off to do his Manson movie. And it would be after that, that we would go maybe do one with him. Which is pretty exciting, pretty cool.”

The inclusion of the Kelvin timeline crew would, somewhat obviously, confirm that Tarantino’s film takes place in the Kelvin timeline. Tarantino is a longtime fan of Star Trek and its previously been said that his philosophy towards making a Star Trek movie was to take one of the original series episodes and blow it up on a movie budget for movie screens. Playing in the Kelvin timeline would give him the opportunity to do just that, explore how the events of a classic episode would play out with the movie cast and budget, without messing with the prime timeline’s continuity.

Of course, JJ Abrams attempted something similar with Star Trek Into Darkness, revisiting the events of the film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in the Kelvin timeline, and while the film was successful, it was not well-received by fans of the original material.

It should be said that this is speculation. Paramount has offered no hint as to what Tarantino’s pitch is about and neither has anyone involved in the film, so we don’t actually know that “turn an episode into a movie” is the angle Tarantino is going for. For now, everyone involved in the franchise is likely focused on Star Trek 4, which will be directed by SJ Clarkson.

Are you excited about Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek? Let us know in the comments!

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media.

[H/T] Trek Movie