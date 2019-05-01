Quentin Tarantino Claims His Star Trek Film Is Still a “Very Big Possibility”

The way things currently stand, the future of the Star Trek film series is uncertain at best. Star Trek 4 was shelved after negotiations with Chris Pine fell through, but reports suggested that Paramount Pictures was still looking to move forward with Quentin Tarantino‘s Star Trek film. That was months ago, however, and there’s been no new updates on the matter. But that doesn’t mean the project is dead, at least not according to Tarantino.

In interview with SlashFilm, Tarantino was asked about whether he was making a Star Trek movie and while his answer was vague, it was promising.

“It’s a very big possibility,” Tarantino said. “I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while ’cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

Tarantino’s Star Trek project has been shrouded in secrecy for some time. It is based on a story idea that the filmmaker came up with and Mark L. Smith, Lindsey Beer, Megan Amram, and Drew Pearce worked on the project in a writer’s room before Paramount signed Smith to write the screenplay. Paramount is interested in Tarantino directing the film, but with Tarantino’s other projects — such as the aforementioned Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — scheduling could end up being a concern.

There’s also the possibility that the franchise may be destined for continuation not on the big screen, but on television instead. Jonathan Frakes, who has his own solid experience with Star Trek films having starred in four and directed two, told Trek Movie recently that while he would love to work with Tarantino, he isn’t sure that movies are the future.

“It is hard to say,” he says. “I am a huge fan of not only Chris Pine but Karl Urban as Bones, I thought he was magical in that franchise. I was among the members of the [Star Trek: The Next Generation] cast that liked J.J.’s Star Trek and have embraced his shooting style on [Star Trek: Discovery]. I am a big J.J. fan. I think he is a great storyteller… Selfishly I guess we are all a little old for a Next Gen movie. I was very, very excited about the possibility of working with Quentin Tarantino.”

As Frakes mentions, he’s directed episodes Discovery on CBS All Access. That’s a show that has cinema-quality visuals and, reportedly, the budget to match. Given that, Frakes wonders if the franchise’s future is better suited for its original home on television.

“I’m also not sure that Star Trek isn’t better off – in this high-end television world we are in now – that great 50-year tradition of this show which are these cautionary morality plays,” he explains. “The episodic style has been so good for the franchise. I can’t believe we are at the end of the second season of Discovery as a fan. And I am sure some of this has to do with the fact that I have been in movie jail – I did three successful movies and one massively unsuccessful movie and have been in movie jail ever since. I am very grateful to be working on television. I also think that television is the medium now for new ideas.”

