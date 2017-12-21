The Internet Isn’t Sure How to Feel About a Quentin Tarantino ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Earlier this month, it was officially reported that a new Star Trek movie from Quentin Tarantino and JJ Abrams is currently in the works.

In a way, fans had been anticipating this new for quite some time, especially after Tarantino had spent years expressing interest in helming a Trek film. Still, the news of the R-rated project certainly has taken people by surprise.

Some are uncertain of how the prolific director's touch will translate to the Star Trek universe, while others are lamenting the apparent loss of the Chris Pine/Chris Hemsworth-led Star Trek 4 project. And some are more intrigued about the possibility now, now that The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart has expressed an interest in returning for it.

Either way, the Internet has had quite a reaction to this Tarantino news, and expressed it through various memes and tweets. Here's a round-up of some of our favorite posts about a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie.