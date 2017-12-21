The Internet Isn’t Sure How to Feel About a Quentin Tarantino ‘Star Trek’ Movie
Earlier this month, it was officially reported that a new Star Trek movie from Quentin Tarantino and JJ Abrams is currently in the works.
In a way, fans had been anticipating this new for quite some time, especially after Tarantino had spent years expressing interest in helming a Trek film. Still, the news of the R-rated project certainly has taken people by surprise.
Some are uncertain of how the prolific director's touch will translate to the Star Trek universe, while others are lamenting the apparent loss of the Chris Pine/Chris Hemsworth-led Star Trek 4 project. And some are more intrigued about the possibility now, now that The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart has expressed an interest in returning for it.
Either way, the Internet has had quite a reaction to this Tarantino news, and expressed it through various memes and tweets. Here's a round-up of some of our favorite posts about a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie.
@stealthygeek
Currently trying to resolve how badly I don't want a Tarantino Star Trek movie with how badly I want Samuel L. Jackson in a Star Trek movie...— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 11, 2017
@fzammetti
Tarantino’s Star Trek:
Worf: What does Chancellor Gowron look like?
Duras: He's Klingon?
W: Uh huh.
D: Wide eyed?
W: Does he look like a p'tak?
D: Whu-what?
*Phaser fires*
W: Does. He. Look. Like. A. P'tak?
D: No!
W: Then why'd you try to dishonor him like one, Duras?— Frank W. Zammetti (@fzammetti) December 11, 2017
@POSIndustries
Me: "A Tarantino Star Trek will probably be awful."
Patrick Stewart: "I want to Picard it up in a Tarantino Star Trek."
Me: pic.twitter.com/MTcJWWQJLC— Son Gokkun (@POSIndustries) December 20, 2017
@SciFiTrash
I'm still not over the possible r rated Star Trek movie by Tarantino.
We actually just want that rip off from The Voyage Home. The world is trash so give us some cute space whales. ?? pic.twitter.com/SaIrh8QqFY— Ash Tyler is a cylon. ? (@SciFiTrash) December 20, 2017
@noajenk
quentin tarantino looks at star trek. rubs his chin, thinks to himself.— lenny fans only (@noajenk) December 15, 2017
"what if it violent and it use n word"
jj abrams is stunned. tarantino pulls out his collection of 1970s country vinyls, places them down, and begins tapping his feet as if they are playing. they are not.
@deadtosam
I don’t care that Tarantino’s Star Trek isn’t in production yet. I just already know it deserves an award from the academy.— Samuel St. Claire (@deadtosam) December 20, 2017
@ScottWamplerBMD
With every day that passes without a new story about Tarantino doing STAR TREK, I become a liiiittle more convinced we all hallucinated that shit.— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 12, 2017
@OKBJGM
the best use of tarantino’s talent and sensibility vis-a-vis “star trek” would be a joint remake of “space seed” and “wrath of khan” told from khan’s point of view.— javi grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 15, 2017
@niceboyonline
stupid hollywood dumb dumbs: tarantino 4 the next star trek movie— e-dog (@niceboyonline) December 20, 2017
me, a gifted genius: the answer is taika waititi
@DarynCrown
me coming out of the theater in 2020 having witnessed star trek: spock says “fuck” in this one (dir. quentin tarantino) pic.twitter.com/ROv1udBQr5— daryn crowninshield (@DarynCrown) December 10, 2017