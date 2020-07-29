The Walking Dead, Star Trek Star Sonequa Martin-Green Welcomes Baby Girl

✖

Star Trek: Discovery star and former The Walking Dead actor Sonequa Martin-Green welcomed a new member into her family. On Tuesday, Martin-Green announced the birth of her daughter, Saraiyah Chaunté Green. She shared on Instagram photographs from the homebirth with her husband, Kenric Green, who guest-starred in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. This is Sonequa and Kenric's second child after their son, Kenric Green II. On Instagram, Martin-Green writes, "We welcomed our sweet baby girl last Sunday, July 19th at 8:32 in the morning. It was a profoundly beautiful home birth, and now both of our children have been born in the water. We never felt that anything was missing, but now that she’s here, we feel a perfect sense of completeness. Her name is Saraiyah Chaunté Green, she’s got Mommy’s initials and Mommy’s middle name. She’s utterly perfect, just like her brother. Thanks be to Yeshua, she’s the final piece to our Love-given puzzle."

Martin-Green plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery. Kenric Green played Michael's father, Mike Burnham, during a flashback in the show's second season. On Monday, CBS All Access announced that Discovery will return for its third season in October. In a past interview, Martin-Green described the "stunning" new season, which take the USS Discovery crew 930 years into the future.

“That’s why it’s so stirring to me," she said, " in like this moment right now, to talk about the beginning, that’s what is so interesting to me – to be where we are now, but to know where we came from. And I really think we did what all shows should do, and got better with age and get better with time It’s really quite gripping to see where we’ve come and how we continue to build and grow, to higher heights and deeper depths.”

Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the USS Discovery crew landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three premieres October 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.