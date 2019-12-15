Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green Teases “Stunning” Season 3, Hints at Early 2020 Premiere

Star Trek: Discovery may be closer to returning than fans thought, and it’s going to be “stunning” according to the show’s star. Sonequa Martin-Green plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham in the series, which streams on CBS All Access in the United States. She spoke to RadioTimes.com to promote Discovery‘s television debut in the United Kingdom. She says the new season is coming in 2020, probably earlier rather than later. “It’s definitely coming up 2020,” Martin-Green says. “And I would venture to say closer to early 2020 than anything, but yeah, it’s going to be incredible. I can tell you that. I think it’s a stunning season.

“That’s why it’s so stirring to me… in like this moment right now, to talk about the beginning, that’s what is so interesting to me – to be where we are now, but to know where we came from. And I really think we did what all shows should do, and got better with age and get better with time It’s really quite gripping to see where we’ve come and how we continue to build and grow, to higher heights and deeper depths.”

Star Trek: Discovery will air on E4 in the UK, beginning with the show’s first season. “We’re excited to bring the linear television rights for Star Trek: Discovery to the international market and launch in the U.K. with our valued friends at Channel 4,” said Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales, CBS Studios International, in a press release. “This agreement features the best of both worlds – premium subscription content from a global franchise and a very popular network comedy from America’s Most-Watched Network. Channel 4 is already a licensee for several of our top-rated franchises, including The Good Fight and Charmed, and we are confident they will have continued success with Star Trek: Discovery and Man with a Plan.”

In February, CBS All Access announced that it had renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as a co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added in the press release, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now on CBS All Access.

