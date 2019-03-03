‘Star Trek’ Humble Bundle Will Get You Caught Up With the Franchise

Star Trek fans can get caught up with IDW Publishing‘s comic book adventures in one pay-what-you-want bundle.

The Star Trek 2019 Humble Comics Bundle includes some of IDW Publishing’s earliest Star Trek releases as well as still-ongoing series, like the first issue of the Star Trek: The Q Conflict crossover event.

The comics included in the bundle include stories with the Star Trek: The Original Series crew, their Kelvin Timeline counterparts, and the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. There’s also the Star Trek: Waypoint anthology collection, with stories featuring the crews of every Star Trek series.

The Humble Bundle even includes franchise crossovers like Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive, Star Trek vs. Transformers, and both Star Trek/Green Lantern crossovers.

Like all Humble Bundles, this is a pay what you want offering. Certain comics only unlock if you pay a certain amount.

For $1, you get:

Star Trek: Waypoint Special #1

Star Trek: Waypoint Vol. 1

Star Trek (2011-2016) Vol. 1-13

Star Trek: Deviations

Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Space Between

Star Trek: Boldly Go Vol. 1-3

Paying $8 unlocks those comics as well as the following:

Star Trek: Alien Spotlight Vol. 1-2

Star Trek: New Visions Vol. 1-8

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Hive

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Intelligence Gathering

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Ghosts

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror

Star Trek: The Next Generation 20/20

Paying $15 unlocks the entire bundle, which includes in its top tier:

Star Trek: Discovery: Succession

Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2018

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #1-6

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 1-2

Star Trek vs. Transformers #1-4

Star Trek: Discovery: Light of Kahless

Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever

The total cost of these DRM-free comics if purchased separately is as much as $173, making the Humble Bundle a steal.

A customizable portion of whatever you pay goes to the Challenger Learning Center for Space Science Education. The Challenger Center operates a global network of more than 40 Challenger Learning Centers, which use space-themed simulations to teach STEM education in hands-on learning environments.

Will you be picking up the Star Trek 2019 Humble Comics Bundle? Which comics are you looking forward to reading the most? Let us know in the comments!.

The Star Trek 2019 Humble Comics Bundle is available now but expires in 10 days, so don’t miss your chance.