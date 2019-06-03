Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto is Still Trying to Figure Out His Future as Spock

Star Trek fans confused about the future of the Star Trek film franchise should feel in good company. Star Zachary Quinto is as in the dark as you are. Speaking to Vulture, Quinto admits that he’s still trying to get a clear picture of what his future as Spock looks like.

“I don’t know what’s happening with that, and I’m trying to figure out what, if anything, will be the future for it,” Quinto says. “I feel glad that the franchise is having its own life continuing on [with Star Trek: Discovery] and my hope is that we’ll also get to go back and play those roles again. But there’s no telling right now if it’ll happen or not.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quinto played Spock in three Star Trek movies so far — Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond — alongside Chris Pine as Captain James Kirk, Zoe Saldana as Nyota Uhura, John Cho as Hikaru Sulu, Simon Pegg as Montgomery Scott, and Anton Yelchin as Pavel Chekov. There were plans for the crew to reunite for a fourth movie, but those plans were scrapped when Pine and Chris Hemsworth, expected to return as Kirk’s father, walked away. Hemsworth recently revealed why he decided not to return to the Star Trek universe.

“I didn’t feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet,” Hemsworth said. “I didn’t want to be underwhelmed by what I was going to bring to the table.”

Pine has spoken out previously about the project. “I don’t know, man,” Pine said at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I’d love to be involved, and we’ll see what happens. I’ll await the phone call. Until then, I look forward to it.”

In the past, Quinto seemed optimistic about returning as Spock despite Star Trek 4‘s troubles. “I would love to,” he said in an interview. “I feel like it’s been an anchor of my creative life for the last over 10 years now so if I can go back to it, I’ll always be happy to. I love my Star Trek family so we’ll see how it goes.”

Cho had a similar outlook. “I certainly am down,” he said in an interview. “To be honest, it’s not happening right now as far as I know, but I just think it will happen. Somebody, at some point, we’ll all get on the same page and do it. That’s my belief, maybe I’m being optimistic.”

Do you hope to see Star Trek 4? Let us know in the comments.