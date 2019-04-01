‘Star Trek Adventures’ Reveals Tribble Characters for April Fools’ Day

Star Trek fans can now become a tribble for their adventures through space. Modiphius Entertainment got in on the April Fools’ Day spirit today by releasing rules to create Tribble characters in Star Trek Adventures, the company’s tabletop RPG set in the Star Trek universe. “Modiphius Entertainment are proud to announce the new expansion to Star Trek Adventures – Tribbles as a playable species!” the company tweeted out. “Download the free PDF today & wreak havoc on your tables!”

The Star Trek Aventures website now features the following text, presented as an intercepted transmission from the USS Modiphius to Starfleet Command: “…we have spent the last three days trying to get the tribbles out and discover their source. So far we have managed to remove them from the computer core manifolds and the replicator system conduits but we seem more over run than ever. We have had some startling discoveries however, and it is of the opinion of the chief medical officer that these tribbles might be good for the crew and suggested trialling bringing them along on away missions. Please read the following detailed report for our thoughts on this matter…”

The rules include abilities that represent Tribbles’ ability to soothe others, their rivalry with the Klingons, and their prodigious reproductive capabilities. There are even stats for a Borg Tribble notable NPC, representing a Tribble that has been assimilated into the Borg Collective.

Modiphius Entertainment are proud to announce the new expansion to #StarTrek Adventures – Tribbles as a playable species! Download the free PDF today & wreak havoc on your tables! https://t.co/whv3iThX5u pic.twitter.com/JL3Eh7lYHo — Modiphius (@Modiphius) April 1, 2019

Star Trek Adventures is the ENnie award-winning Star Trek RPG that uses the Modiphius 2d20 System, designed by Jay Little (Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, X-Wing Miniatures Game) and developed by Nathan Dowdell (Black Crusade, Only War, Mutant Chronicles 3rd Edition, Conan: Adventures in an Age Undreamed Of, Infinity The Roleplaying Game). The game allows players to form their own Starfleet crew and voyage where no one has gone before.

Modiphius launched Star Trek Adventures in 2017. Since then, in addition to the game’s core rulebook, supplements focusing on the Command Division and the Operation Division, a guide to the Beta Quadrant, and These Are The Voyages, a compendium of prewritten mission gamemasters can run for their groups. Upcoming releases include the Science Division supplement, guides to the Alpha, Gamma, and Delta quadrants, and Strange New Worlds, a second mission compendium.

Have you tried Star Trek Adventures yet? Will you be attempting to create and run a Tribble player character? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

