‘Star Trek Adversaries: Romulan Invasion’ Trailer Released

Puppet Master Games has released the trailer for Romulan Invasion, the first expansion to Star Trek: Adversaries.

The new expansion will introduce the Romulan Star Empire as the game’s third faction, joining the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire in the Star Trek-themed digital card game.

Check out the trailer above to see some of the cards that will be joining Star Trek: Adversaries when the new expansion is released. Romulan Invasion will add 6 new playable flagships with 20 new ship models and over 100 new ship and crew cards to the game.

Star Trek Adversaries draws on Star Trek lore, featuring characters, ships, and concepts from all six Star Trek live-action television series, including Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Discovery.

At launch, the game featured 50 fully-rendered and customizable 3-D starships with 140-plus crewmembers, 300 ships and crew from the Prime timeline, and 24 collectible flagships.

Players build decks around their flagship, which functions similarly to how a hero does in other online card games. Each flagship belongs to one a faction and comes with a set of core cards. Each flagship is equipped with a unique special ability and an ultimate ability.

There are twelve available flagships each for the Federation and the Klingons, including Galaxy Class and Constitution Class for the Federation and K’vort Bird fo Prey and the Klingon Ship of the Dead for the Klingon faction. The redesigned USS Enterprise from the first season finale of Star Trek: Discovery was recently added as a new skin for the Constitution Class flagship to celebrate the game’s iOS launch.

The game pits one player’s flagship against another, with each player summoning additional ships, either independent or from their own faction. Those ships can be assigned crew members that buff stats and provide special abilities.

Adversaries‘ game modes include multiplayer, campaign, ranked matches, and draft play.

Star Trek Adversaries is available on Steam and iOS and in beta for Android.

Have you tried Star Trek Adversaries on Steam or iOS yet? Are you excited for the introduction of the Romulan faction? Or are you more dedicated to physical card games, like these players still organizing tournaments around the discontinued Star Trek TCG? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Star Trek: Adversaries can be downloaded for free on Windows and Mac from the game’s website.