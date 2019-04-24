‘Star Trek’ Animated Series Greenlit at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has officially greenlit a new animated series set in the Star Trek universe. News that CBS was working towards a deal for the series with Nickelodeon first broke in February. The new report also confirms that the series will be CG-animated.

The show will follow a group of teenagers who come upon an abandoned Starfleet starship and take it on a journey in search of adventures.

The series is being developed by Kevin and Dan Hagerman, whose previous work in animation includes Trollhunters and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu. Studios involved include CBS’ new animation arm Eye Animation Productions, Alex Kurtzman‘s Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is being overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of production and development.

“Star Trek, Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” said Dan and Kevin Hageman.

Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and the Hagermans will executive produce. Aaron Baiers will co-executive produce.

“Star Trek‘s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future. Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing ‘Trek’ to a younger generation around the world,” said Kurtzman, who oversees the Star Trek television franchise for CBS.

This marks Star Trek’s return to traditional television for the first time since Star Trek: Enterprise. Star Trek: Discovery debuted in 2017 on CBS All Access. A new series that sees Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard is also headed to CBS All Access and began filming this week. A Section 31 spinoff pilot is also in development.

CBS All Access also has its own animated Star Trek series in the works. Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy aimed at adults from Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan.

“Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.’ His cat’s name is Riker. His son’s name is Sagan. The man is committed,” Kurtzman revealed.

What do you think of Star Trek heading to Nickelodeon for a new CG-animated series? Let us know in the comments!

