‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Being Pushed for Emmy Awards Consideration

Television awards season is about to begin and CBS All Access is throwing Star Trek: Discovery‘s hat into the ring.

CBS has sent out a screener set of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season to members of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to consider for the Emmy Awards ballot. The set includes all 15 episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season One, which is a bit unusual. Normally, only select episodes of a show are sent out for consideration.

At least one of the screener sets made its way to eBay. The set will likely be highly coveted since it’s unclear if Star Trek: Discovery will ever see a retail release on home media. Currently it only available to stream on CBS All Access, Crave TV, or Netflix depending on the region.

The eBay listing provides photos of the packaging, revealing which categories CBS is hoping Star Trek: Discovery will be considered in. The Primetime Emmy categories include:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Doug Jones (Saru) Jason Isaacs (Gabriel Lorca) Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets) Shazad Latif (Voq / Ash Tyler) Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Michelle Yeoh (Phillipa Georgiou) Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) Mary Chieffo (L’Rell)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Star Trek: Discovery is also being pushed for several Creative Arts Emmy Awards. These include:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series James Frain (Sarek) Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd) Kenneth Mitchell (Kol)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Jayne Brook (Katrina Cornwell)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Visual Effects

Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition For a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Emmy Awards will not be held until September. Fans won’t know if Star Trek: Discovery received any nominations until the nominees are revealed on June 12th.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.

[H/T] TrekCore