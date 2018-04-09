‘Star Trek: Discovery’: New Look at Enterprise Redesign

Star Trek: Discovery took fans by surprise with its first season finale episode “Will You Take My Hand?” The USS Enterprise made an appearance in the episode’s final scene with a new design to help the original and most famous Star Trek starship fit into the modern aesthetic of Discovery.

Now fans have a second look at this redesigned Enterprise courtesy of the Star Trek: Ships of the Line 2019 Wall Calendar. For its July image, the calendar features a rendering of the USS Enterprise flying side-by-side with the USS Discovery as depicted by artists John Eaves and Scott Schneider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

While the Enterprise’s appearance may have surprised fans, it was always part of the plan for the Star Trek: Discovery creative team.

“The whole season was reverse-engineered knowing really at the beginning where we wanted to end,” co-creator and producer Alex Kurtzman said on an episode of After Trek. “And from Sonequa [Martin-Green]’s arc to the bridge crew coming together as a family, and knowing that the Enterprise was going to show up as a last frame because obviously, we owe the audience some answers to the question of ‘Why has Spock never mentioned his half-sister before?’ So obviously the Enterprise promises answers to that question.”

In a separate interview, Kurtzman hinted that the Enterprise’s presence in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two would be important to answer some of these questions about canon.

“The show is called Discovery. It’s not Enterprise,” Kurtzman said. “So yes, the Enterprise will play a part of Season Two but it will absolutely not overshadow Discovery. And I think with Enterprise’s arrival in the finale we recognize that the audience has a lot of questions about our synchronicity with the original series, which really means or synchronicity with canon. So the promise of the Enterprise holds the answers to a lot of those questions, including Spock’s relationship with his half-sister who he’s never mentioned. Which does not necessarily mean you’re going to see Spock, just that we owe an answer to that question.”

What do you think of the Enterprise’s new design in Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

The Star Trek Ships of the Line 2019 Wall Calendar is now available for pre-order and will be released in August.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two begins filming in Toronto in April.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.