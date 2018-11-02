‘Star Trek’ Reveals New Klingon Ship Design and Romulan Threat

Update: This seems to be viral marketing for the new Star Trek Mobile Game!

Star Trek is giving the Klingons a nice “Pimp My Ride” upgrade, as the war-mongering aliens’ new spaceship design was revealed today via an ominous social media post:

Videos by ComicBook.com

That nice little Emoji captions translates to “Revenge is a dish best served cold,” which is also a tip-off to what the official Klingon-language caption also says. That saying is of course used to convey the idea that revenge should not be something rushed into, but rather reserved until tempers are cool, and the revenge plan rationally executed. Needless to say, the picture of Earth in the Emoji caption, with two big bang emojis around it, is ominous and does not bode well.

The ship itself is a D7 Battle Cruiser, something that was first teased in the Star Trek: Discovery season 2 trailer. The D7 Class holds an pivotal place in Star Trek lore, as its predatory design, heavy weapons and cloaking system were all shared with the Romulan Empire as part of the Romulan-Klingon Alliance, giving rise to a major Federation threat. In addition to this image of the battle cruisers, a new Romulan war decree has been revealed at the #FleetCommand hashtag, making it seem even more likely that a new version of the Klingon-Romulan Alliance could be on the horizon, with Star Trek: Discovery season 2 seeming like the most immediate and likely venue for such a storyline.

We are the Romulan Star Empire. What is rooted in virtue will manifest in destiny. #FleetCommand pic.twitter.com/Y6gh9XeW60 — Hail Romulus (@HailRomulus) October 15, 2018



So far, it seems that Star Trek fans are embracing the classic feel of these new battle cruisers, and are hoping to see them in the Star Trek: Discovery season 2 storyline. Discovery designer Glenn Hetrick has previously teased how the new season will give us an expanded look at the different factions and cultures of the Klingon Empire (including L’Rell’s struggle against the High Council Patriarchy), and that there are different aesthetic designs we’ll be seeing:

“In season two, you are going to see much different designs,” Hetrick said. “You are going to see different houses you haven’t seen before. One of the most important things to us was that at this point in canon, as we head towards the current version of unification, the houses really each grow up on different planets. It is an Empire, it is not just Qo’noS…We have seen six of the great houses in close up in season one. As we move forward into the next season, I promise that we will continue exploring and unpacking and unfolding that infinitely interesting story of what the Klingon culture looks like on a wider level.”

While not confirmed, this new hint at a Klingon-Romulan Alliance seems all but destined to happen in Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.