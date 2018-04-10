‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Nominated for a Peabody Award

Star Trek: Discovery keeps bringing in the accolades, now adding a Peabody Award nomination to its resume.

Star Trek: Discovery is nominated in the Entertainment category. Other nominees include FX’s X-Men television series Legion, as well as Alias Grace, American Vandal, Bala Loca, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Hasan Minaj: Homecoming King, Insecure, Jazz Night in America, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, One Day at a Time, Saturday Night Live: Political Satire 2017, The Good Place, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.

The Peabody Awards honor the best storytelling from across a variety of media.

This is just the latest award nomination for Star Trek: Discovery. The first season episode “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad” is nominated for a Hugo Award honoring the best in science fiction.

Star Trek: Discovery also earned 5 Saturn Award Nomination, which honor the best in genre fiction, including a nomination for Best New Media Television Series as well as individual nominations for actors Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Jason Isaacs (Gabriel Lorca), and Michelle Yeoh (Phillipa Georgiou).

Isaacs earned Star Trek: Discovery its first award win, taking home the Empire Award for Best Actor in a TV Series.

Star Trek: Discovery is also nominated for a GLAAD award, which “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives.” The series features the first same-sex relationship in the franchise’s history between Lt. Paul Stamets and Dr. Hugh Culber.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently looking ahead to its second season. Writers have already returned to work while filming is set to begin this month. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman will direct the second season’s premiere episode and Anson Mount has joined the cast as Christopher Pike, captain of the USS Enterprise.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two begins filming in Toronto in April.